Zacks: Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.47 Million

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $526.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.70 million and the highest is $661.00 million. UWM reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

UWMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 2,284,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,746. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.