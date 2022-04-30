Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.34 million. SI-BONE reported sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $107.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SI-BONE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,263. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $677.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

