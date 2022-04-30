Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 474,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,462. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

