Zacks: Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 1,752,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,793. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.