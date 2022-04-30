Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 631,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,271. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.9% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

