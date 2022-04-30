Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

ALBO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 144,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,660. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

