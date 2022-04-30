Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,990. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

