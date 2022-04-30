Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 98,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,792. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

