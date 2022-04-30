Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Acushnet reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.74. 361,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 116.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.