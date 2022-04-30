Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.13. Matador Resources posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $10.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

