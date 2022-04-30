Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of AVTR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,025. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $92,170,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

