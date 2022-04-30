Zacks: Analysts Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegon.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,831. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

