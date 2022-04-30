Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00301664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00076077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003741 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000208 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,184 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

