XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $162,828.15 and approximately $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00205784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.07203599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00027044 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

