Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

XHR opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

