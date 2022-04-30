World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE INT traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

