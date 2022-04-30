Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.08 or 0.00041651 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $147,677.73 and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00100810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.