WINk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008638 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

