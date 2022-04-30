Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $173.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.38.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. 696,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,108. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.14.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 88.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 36.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,139 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

