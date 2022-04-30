WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 848.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 2,626,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

