Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

