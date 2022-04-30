Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.30. 2,618,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

