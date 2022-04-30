Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 740,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

