Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $348,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,737,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,702. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

