Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,997,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

