WhiteCoin Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $316.84 million and $4.29 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

