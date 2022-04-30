Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $202.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.57.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,564. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

