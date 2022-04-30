West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.