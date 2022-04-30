West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SRVR stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $37.37. 126,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

