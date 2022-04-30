West Bancorporation Inc. Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,675. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average is $241.17.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

