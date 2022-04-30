West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Generac by 27.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 47.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC traded down $13.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.38. 819,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.16. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.