Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 906,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,347. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

