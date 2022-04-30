WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.