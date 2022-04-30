Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

