Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

