Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.75.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

