Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.75.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.85.
In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.