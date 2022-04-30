Wagerr Price Tops $0.0210 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 243,857,621 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

