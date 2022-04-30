W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $14.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.03. 421,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

