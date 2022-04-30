VITE Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, VITE has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $2.30 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 505,302,521 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

