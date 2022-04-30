VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

