Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $273.22. 2,871,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,568. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

