Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $273.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,504. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

