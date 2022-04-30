Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 148,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.