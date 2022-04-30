Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 1,850,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $379.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Veritone has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

