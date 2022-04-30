Veil Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Veil has a total market cap of $714,284.82 and approximately $630.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

