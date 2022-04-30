Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 447,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

