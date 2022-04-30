Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $98,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000.

VNQ stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. 9,573,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

