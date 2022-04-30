Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,398,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 13.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.99% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $811,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 20,111,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

