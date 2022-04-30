Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,518,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. 20,646,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.