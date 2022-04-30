Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 554,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

